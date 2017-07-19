C3 Pure Fibre
News

Records smashed in latest Guy Harvey stingray census

July 18, 2017
Joe Avary
The numbers are in, and Guy Harvey’s twice-annual stingray sandbar census has smashed its previous record total.

Over the weekend, Dr. Harvey and a crew of volunteers tallied one hundred and eleven stingrays, the highest total in the survey’s 15 year history.

This, just five years removed from the census’ low point, when the population plummeted to just 57 stingrays.

“We are definitely seeing a positive increase in the number of the stingrays that are utilizing stingray city, we don’t know if this trend is going to continue, but we are feeling positive and hopefully it just increases from here,” said Louisa Gibson, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s communications coordinator.

Another positive sign, ten new individuals were identified at this most recent survey.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

