Records smashed in latest Guy Harvey stingray census

The numbers are in, and Guy Harvey’s twice-annual stingray sandbar census has smashed its previous record total.

Over the weekend, Dr. Harvey and a crew of volunteers tallied one hundred and eleven stingrays, the highest total in the survey’s 15 year history.

This, just five years removed from the census’ low point, when the population plummeted to just 57 stingrays.

“We are definitely seeing a positive increase in the number of the stingrays that are utilizing stingray city, we don’t know if this trend is going to continue, but we are feeling positive and hopefully it just increases from here,” said Louisa Gibson, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s communications coordinator.

Another positive sign, ten new individuals were identified at this most recent survey.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

