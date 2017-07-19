C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Representatives needed for older persons council

July 18, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The Older Persons’ law 2017 is in effect and now the focus shifts to finding candidates to form the body charged with protecting the rights of the elderly in Cayman.

Chairperson for the older persons’ steering committee Deborah Webb-Sibbles said applications for the older persons council is open and the committee is seeking to appoint new members from each district to be an advocate for the elderly in their communities.

“This council will serve the needs of older persons. It will be an advocate for older persons and will do whatever is necessary to ensure that the services and programmes are in place to meet the needs of older persons as they will be identified in the implementation action plan and this implementation action plan will be the plan that will be use to implement the policy,”

Ms. Webb-Sibbles said one person 65 or older will be selected from each district and will serve a four year term on the council the deadline for applications is 31st July.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: