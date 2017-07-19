Representatives needed for older persons council

The Older Persons’ law 2017 is in effect and now the focus shifts to finding candidates to form the body charged with protecting the rights of the elderly in Cayman.

Chairperson for the older persons’ steering committee Deborah Webb-Sibbles said applications for the older persons council is open and the committee is seeking to appoint new members from each district to be an advocate for the elderly in their communities.

“This council will serve the needs of older persons. It will be an advocate for older persons and will do whatever is necessary to ensure that the services and programmes are in place to meet the needs of older persons as they will be identified in the implementation action plan and this implementation action plan will be the plan that will be use to implement the policy,”

Ms. Webb-Sibbles said one person 65 or older will be selected from each district and will serve a four year term on the council the deadline for applications is 31st July.

