Road closure for pipes

Over the next few weeks you may notice a lot of construction taking place alongside Condor Road in Bodden Town.
A new pipeline is being installed by the Water Authority.
It is meant to improve water distribution and is projected to take 6 weeks to complete.
The pipe laying works will take place Monday to Friday from 8:30 am until 4 pm. The anticipated end date is 1st September.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution for their safety and that of the Water Authority staff.
