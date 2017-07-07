Robinson family thanks community for support, getting ready for another check-up

And now for an update on a story that has been generating a lot of your generosity.

Baby Zariah Robinson, who isn’t even a year old but is battling a rare eye cancer called Bilateral Retinoblastoma.

The tiny tot has to frequently travel abroad for check-ups one of which is due this weekend, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter checked in with the Robinson family before they leave, he has more.

Baby Zariah is going to the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center this weekend for her monthly check up and for parents Lincoln and Natoya Robinson, they are worried.

“I can’t sleep at night, I think about her a lot, especially at night-time when she’s lies down and twists and turns and all of that,” said father of Zariah, Lincoln Robinson.

The family has been asking the community for financial support, as their bills are accumulating and the community has been responding.

“It make me feel good, I feel like I have hope for my daughter, so I got to thank God for that,” said Lincoln Robinson.

“I have persons calling me, even in Jamaica saying that, their child they have to take them to the doctor because they see little signs, so at least I came across and let persons be aware of this,” said Mother of Zariah, Natoya Robinson.

One person who has helped raised funds for Zariah’s health is director of boys to men, Christopher Murray, he says joining the effort was his way of paying it forward for Mr. Lincoln’s help with his youth development program.

“Mr. Robinson has done good to us and he’s having a challenge now, it’s just in order for us to contribute back to him, the boys are learning do good, it will come back to you in some way,” said Director of Boys To Men, Christopher Murray.

For parents Lincoln and Natoya Robinson, their goal is for their youngest child Zariah to live a normal life.

“I want to live to see this little girl be something successful in life and with all of your help I know she will get better,” said Natoya Robinson.

The family is getting ready to head to New York for treatment, it is unknown how long they will stay based on the results from Zariah’s next examination.

The Robinson’s say they are still in need of financial support and all donations are accepted.

https://www.gofundme.com/kcazb3-team

Donate to Bank Accounts, CI 01253330 , US 02233474

