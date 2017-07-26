Rugby: U-19’s finish ‘ Superweek’ with win over Turks

Cayman’s under-19’s finally got themselves a win in the Rugby Americas North Superweek this past weekend with a 21-10 win over Turks and Caicos.
Cayman had previously lost their first two games versus Bermuda (15-10) and Jamaica (20-3).
