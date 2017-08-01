C3 Pure Fibre
Sailing: Jackson 2nd at 2017 British Nationals

July 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Olivia Jackson sits in 5th in the Regatta Racing division at the 2017 British National Championships on the Isle of Portland in England.

Cayman also has 4 sailors in the Senior Fleet with Matheo Capasso leading the way in 49th, while Will Jackson is 61st, Ava Hider is 83rd while Aaron Hider is 94th.

Jordan Armenise

