Salon robbers found guilty, ringleader got 12 years.

July 25, 2017
Philipp Richter
Christine Rae Smith, a former Personal Assistant to Members of Legislative Assembly, Roy McTaggart and former MLA Winston Connolly, has been jailed for 12 years.
Today Miss Smith was sentenced for her role as ring leader and organizer of a July 2015 robbery at Elegant Nails salon where two armed men came in demanding cash.

Her accomplices, Paul Myles and Antonio Kelly, the gunman in the heist were also sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each, but their sentences were reduced because they pleaded guilty, Mr. Myles will serve 9 years and Mr. Kelly will serve 8 years.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

