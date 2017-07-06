C3 Pure Fibre
Schmarrah McCarthy’s art exhibition

July 5, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Full of Beans was buzzing with energy last evening and not just because of the strong coffee. Young artist Schmarrah McCarthy held her first art exhibit, expressing her passion and the source of her inspiration.

Her friends, family and art lovers were all in attendance and came out to support the launch. She hailed the event as a success as her 11 pieces inspired conversation amongst  attendees.

Ms. McCarthy said she hopes her work encourages people to find the beauty in the simplicity of life, as she tried to do with her work. She said, “Most people try and find happiness in the mundane which is what I think the key to happiness is. You have huge over arching events but most of the time it’s just smiling because the wind’s blowing or you’re outside and you’re feeling good or you’re with friends and you’re having a laugh. I think that’s when life happens.”

 

Felicia Rankin

