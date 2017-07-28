C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Scranton Chairperson upset with meeting turnout

July 27, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Chairman for the Central Scranton community Dale Ramoon said he is not happy with the turnout at Wednesday night’s (26 July) meeting with the Premier.

Mr. Ramoon said it’s a shame he and others spent so much time organising for George Town Central’s MLA Kenneth Bryan, Premier Alden McLaughlin and the Police Commissioner to attend the meeting at Central Park.

Mr. Ramoon said with only a few members showing up the community will have to do better.

“I’m very very very disappointed with the turnout of the people in the community that didn’t come out to the meeting because the committee itself has went the extra mile and make arrangements for the premier, the commissioner, and Mr. Bryan to take time out of their valuable time and schedule to come here last night to the meeting,” Mr. Ramoon said.

He said placing more beat officers in Central was discussed at the meeting as well as installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations in the community.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: