The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame is turning to the public for its next batch of nominees.

30 local honourees have been recognised since 2003, and the Ministry of Tourism is looking to add more local scuba diving trailblazers to their esteemed ranks. Nominees will be evaluated on their contributions to the sport.

The deadline for submission is August 4th. For more information, visit www.nominatedive.com.

