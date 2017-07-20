‘Sex secrets’ of Cayman’s black land crabs revealed

Have you ever wondered how to tell a male land crab from a female land crab?

Department of Environment intern Kinsey Tedford told Cayman 27 many folks might make the assumption the male crabs can be identified because they have the bigger claws, but that’s not always the case. Ms. Tedford said if you absolutely must know a crab’s sex, you’ve got to turn them over for an inspection.

“It’s super easy to tell them apart, you just look at the bottom of their abdomens, and the males, they’re usually much larger, but not always, and they are round, and they have a triangle on them like a ‘T and the females have smaller bodies, but they lack that ‘T’ shape,” said Ms. Tedford, who is conducting a study on Cayman’s black land crab along the Queen’s Highway in East End.

