Show me the money: campaign spending by the numbers

Cayman 27 is digging deeper into the details of the 2017 campaign expense returns.

More than $1.3 million was spent in the run-up to the 24th May election, averaging out to roughly $22,500 per candidate.

Cayman 27 summoned its inner ‘Jerry McGuire,’ by showing us the money.

47 days ago, on 24th May, voters had their say in the 2017 General Elections.

Cayman 27 tallied up the numbers submitted to the Elections Office by the candidates themselves. $1,374,925.13 was spent, all in the name of securing your vote.

When it was all said and done, 15,221 ballots were counted across 19 electoral districts.

Here’s where the calculator comes in handy: if one divides the total spending by the total number of votes cast, you get $87.50, the average spend for a vote in the 2017 election.

Some candidates had more bang for their buck. Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush was the election’s top vote getter in West Bay West with 605. He spent just shy of 50 bucks per vote.

Contrast that with Laura Young in West Bay South. She spent more than five times that, $264.55 for each of her 52 votes.

That was still a better deal than Burns Rankin, who edged out Ms. Young by four votes for 3rd place in the same constituency, but spent a whopping $438.96 per vote.

Ms. Young and Mr. Rankin were among 10 independent candidates to list contributions from Dr. Steve Tomlinson. Records showed “Dr T” was 2017’s biggest individual donor, shelling out $194,623.12.

Two unsuccessful Progressives candidates, Wayne Panton and Maxine Bodden-Robinson took the number two and three spots overall as individual donors to their party

Mr. Panton spending $111,667, Ms. Bodden-Robinson, a cool $60,000.

This next number: $1,700. That’s how much George Town South candidate Catherine Tyson spent on hair and wardrobe during the 57 day campaign season. If you were wondering, that comes out to $29.82 per day.

One last number for you is 3. That’s how many candidates did not submit their spending to the Elections Office.

One important thing to note, Progressives candidate spending was reported collectively, so Cayman 27 was unable to see the spending breakdown for each of the 15 individual candidates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

