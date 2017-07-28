C3 Pure Fibre
Skin color effects vitamin intake

July 27, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

We’re in the middle of a hot and sunny summer and with the variety of ethnicities in Cayman, one local dermatologist says those with darker skin need to be cautious against low levels of Vitamin D.

Dr. Rebeca De Miguel says Vitamin D is very important for the body, she says people with a darker skin complexion consume less of the vitamin from the sun, due to melanin in the skin. Dr. De Miguel says people with darker skin should spend more time in the sun to get a good dose.

“So its vital to have a proper level of Vitamin D, I’m not saying that you have to be laying down on the beach at all, just walking you will receive a lot of Vitamin D,” said Dr. Rebeca De Miguel, a Dermatologist from Celimar Clinic. ”

Dr. De Miguel says those who don’t have enough Vitamin D may experience bone pain and unexplained fatigue.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

