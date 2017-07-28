C3 Pure Fibre
SOL: fire caused no damage nor fuel disruptions

July 27, 2017
Kevin Morales
SOL Petroleum leaders say there was no damage to the Jackson Point Terminal nor surrounding areas following Sunday’s (23 July) blaze inside a fuel tank holding 14,000 barrels of diesel.

It’s the first time the company addressed the public since the fire, which took eight hours to extinguish and caused hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate.

According to a statement, SOL completed the initial stage of its investigation but still needs to physically inspect the tank, which could take several weeks.

Deliveries remain normal and there is no disruption to fuel supplies, according to SOL.

SOL says it will continue to work to determine the cause of the blaze and will share investigation findings as they become available.

It adds it hasn’t had an employee miss a minute of work due to a workplace incident since 1994.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

