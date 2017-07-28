SOL: fire caused no damage nor fuel disruptions

SOL Petroleum leaders say there was no damage to the Jackson Point Terminal nor surrounding areas following Sunday’s (23 July) blaze inside a fuel tank holding 14,000 barrels of diesel.

It’s the first time the company addressed the public since the fire, which took eight hours to extinguish and caused hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate.

According to a statement, SOL completed the initial stage of its investigation but still needs to physically inspect the tank, which could take several weeks.

Deliveries remain normal and there is no disruption to fuel supplies, according to SOL.

SOL says it will continue to work to determine the cause of the blaze and will share investigation findings as they become available.

It adds it hasn’t had an employee miss a minute of work due to a workplace incident since 1994.

