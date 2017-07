Police have recovered the boat that was reported stolen from Lime Tree Bay dock over the weekend.

The RCIPS, in a media statement today (11 July) said the 29 foot platoon flat top boat was handed over to police by a member of the public yesterday (10 July.)

The boat was reported stolen on Sunday morning from the Lime Tree Bay dock in George Town.

It was last seen at the dock on Saturday. Investigations are continuing.

