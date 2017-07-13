Stolen car found stripped down

A car stolen last month has been found stripped down in the Bodden Town area.

According to the police the silver Honda Civic which was stolen from Keturah Street was found parked in a residential area in the eastern district yesterday (12 July) minus it’s doors, tyres and seats.

The car, a 2000 model Civic, was stolen from an apartment complex on Keturah Street 28 June.

Police say the vehicle found yesterday bore the same registration number as the car stolen from George Town.

The car owner of the vehicle was notified of the recovery of the car and its condition.

The vehicle was taken to the Bodden Town police station where it was forensically examined.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

