C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Suckoo to set up district councils

July 25, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Opposition MLA Alva Suckoo is planning to organize his own district council, this in the absence of government making changes to create the legal district entities in all constituencies.

Speaking to Newlands residents at a recent public meeting, Mr. Suckoo said he will be holding a local election to select council members, who will act as his eyes and ears in the Newlands community and bring pertinent issues to his attention.

While the MLA did not specify a timeline for elections, he said he wants a committee in place ahead of needed changes to the district council law.

“And for me to be held accountable in the constituency of Newlands, we need a district council, I know that the premier hasn’t given that priority thus far, but there is nothing stopping me from going ahead and creating a group that I will work with,” said MLA for Newlands, Alva Suckoo.

The Premier is responsible for formally instituting district councils. Cayman 27 has reached out to the premier’s office for a timeline on when the councils will be put in place. We did not get a response by airtime.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: