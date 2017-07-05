C3 Pure Fibre
Sunrise takes on Duke of Edinburgh challenge

July 4, 2017
Mario Grey
Trainees from the Sunrise Adult Training Centre are aiming to secure their Bronze Award in the Duke of Edinburgh challenge.

The group was led out to different heritage points on island as they worked on the “Adventurous Journey” section of the award.

The team was faced with the challenge of finding 10 of the 15 blue dragons located at different locations on island and team leader Laki Lee said the group learned important life-skills on the quest.

“They’ve need to learn how to read a map, how to plan a journey for some of our clients. They have used a local bus learned how to pay the driver and ask where they’re going, find out about bus routes. They have to be able to look after themselves in terms of cooking a meal, keeping themselves clean getting to where they need to get to having the right money,” Ms. Lee said.

Ms. Lee said while on the excursion, it’s important to note Cayman still needs to address the availability of wheelchair accesses for the disabled in our society as she says the group encountered difficulties while doing the challenge.

