Swimming: Hew values experience at FINA

July 25, 2017
Cayman’s Lauren Hew competed in two events at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest. Hew completed the 100 meter backstroke finishing 50th with a time of 1:08.38. Hew also swam in the 200-meter freestyle finished 41st with a time of 2:08.91-seconds. Hew says she was focusing on many other positives aside from best times based on her surroundings.

“My times weren’t best times, but at a high level meet where you’re only in two events, the main goal isn’t necessarily to get best times, but to gain experience. Atmosphere is something you get to experience often.”

Next up for Hew is ‘Futures’, a USA Junior National level event in Nashville, Tennessee next week.

 

 

