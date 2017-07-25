C3 Pure Fibre
Tackling the PR backlog, new six member team appointed

July 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A team of six administrators has been appointed to clear the permanent residency backlog at Immigration.

That team, according an Immigration ministry release, will begin its work this week to speed up processing the one thousand plus applications, working in conjunction with the Caymanian Status and PR board.

Since the last week in May the board has been meeting once a week processing ten applications per session. But Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said with the added boost in personnel he expects the process to speed up.

“As we move forward, we expect to see an increase in productivity but we are aware such drastic change will not happen overnight,” Mr McLaughlin said.
So far 53 applications have been reviewed, 13 of those were granted, 16 were refused, 17 were deferred and 4 were withdrawn. Three applications did not qualify.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

