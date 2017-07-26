Tank fire cause still undetermined, firemen share experiences

Still no word on what caused Sunday’s (23 July) blaze at the Sol Petroleum Distribution Centre where firefighters battled a fire inside a tank holding 14, 000 barrels of diesel fuel.

According to a Government Information Services spokesperson Fire Services is still waiting on a report from Sol describing the events that took place at the compound leading up to the fire which took emergency responders eight hours to extinguish and caused several hundred nearby residents to be evacuated.

For the men and women on the front-line, no amount of training can prepare you for climbing 40 ft on top of fuel tank tasked with putting out the fire raging inside.

On Sunday, that’s what Cayman’s fire officers did and today we tell their story.

The Sol tank at Jackson Point was a 40 ft ticking time bomb, only the explosive was 14, 000 barrels of diesel. But that did not stop firemen from putting life and limb on the line to stop a bad situation from getting worse.

“I put myself in that mindset. And when I got there I was ready to work and do whatever it takes to keep the public safe.”

With 20 years service under his belt acting Leading Fire Officer Henry Ebanks abandoned his birthday celebrations with his family on Sunday to suit up.

“You kiss your wife, tell your kids you have you love them, I have to go to work because you never know what you are going to run into out there,” he said.

Junior Fire Officer Andrew Wells said the drive to the fire was hard, but he snapped on to his harness and pushed on.

“Your brain starts to churn and you start to regret taking the next step but something else inside you says keep going,” he said.

As a fireman for 2 years and two months Mr Wells said climbing onto a 40 ft tank filled with diesel and a fire burning inside was an eye opener to the dangers of the job.

“If a tank of that magnitude were to really explode, implode, burst, a major leak the damage would be great and there would have been nothing we could have done about it. We would have just had to stay there and take the blow,” he lamented.

Thankfully that worse case scenario did not happen. Both firemen say the public outpouring of support has been overwhelming… But mister wells remains modest.

“If the public so calls us heroes, that’s fine, but we by no means take the title. We were just doing our jobs,” Mr Wells said.

Both men say it took tremendous teamwork to achieve the outcome they did on Sunday.

Investigations into Sunday’s fire continues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

