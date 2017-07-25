C3 Pure Fibre
Teen injured in crash, hit while riding stolen bike

July 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 17-year-old Bodden Town boy driving a dirt bike reported as stolen, was involved in a two-vehicle collision in the Breakers area over the weekend.

He remains warded at the hospital today (24 July) with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 49-year-old driver of the other vehicle in the crash was unharmed.

Police say the incident happened around 8 pm Friday (21 July) in the vicinity of the Lighthouse Restaurant, Bodden Town Road, Breakers. The dirt bike the boy was riding was reportedly one of two bikes stolen from a location on Frenchmans Drive, in Bodden Town.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the second bike a 2008 green Kawasaki KLX 140 cc

If you have any information please call 911 or the Bodden Town police station on 947- 2220.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

