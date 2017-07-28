C3 Pure Fibre
Track and Field: Hyman headed to IAAF Worlds

July 27, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman will have two athletes at next month’s IAAF World Championships in London. Kemar Hyman will compete in the men’s 100 meters at the international event. The 100-meter national record holder ran a season’s best 10.15 at the IAAF World Challenge in Madrid, leaving him slightly outside the 10.12 qualifying mark. However, with only 34 entrants hitting the mark, Hyman sat in a tie for 39th, anxiously awaiting a call. With 56 entrants needed for the event, the invitation was inevitable but with the event fast approaching, Hyman was left unsure.

“It’s a different process than I’m used to because I would always hit the time and go as normal.”

This will be Hyman’s 4th World Championships as a professional, and Cayman’s premier sprinter says it’s coming on the heels of one of his most challenging seasons.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of knick-knacks the entire season, going back to Island Games where I pushed myself a little too hard in the relay.”

Hyman will join 400-meter specialist Jamal Walton who qualified with his sub-45 time record time at the Under-20 Pan-Am Championships.

