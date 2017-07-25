Track and Field: Walton earns birth to IAAF Worlds with blazing sub-45 time

Cayman’s Jamal Walton won another gold medal this past weekend, running a blazing sub-45 time in the 400-meters at the Under-20 Pan American Games in Peru, clocking in at 44.99 seconds.

The time was not only an American junior class record at the games, but a Cayman Islands national record. Walton’s 400-meter time was the 2nd fastest in American high school history.

The Caymanian sprinter now qualifies for the IAAF World Championships next month. This is the second time this season Walton has set the Cayman Islands 400-meter national record, as he set the previous record in May at the Florida High School Athletic Association Region 4A4 championships.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

