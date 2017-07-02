BREAKING: Two men reported missing at sea

Two men are reported missing more than one week after they departed for 60 Mile Bank on Friday (23 June).

40-year old Caymanian Chadwick Bodden, of Breakers, and 39-year old Edward Henricks-Hydes — also known as Edward Rivers — of Anglin Road, West Bay have not returned from the trip.

According to the RCIPS, on Friday 30 June police received a report that two men left the island by boat to the 60 Mile Bank and planned to return on Wednesday 28 June.

They were not heard from since they departed. Check back for updates to this developing story.

The missing men are identified as:

Chadwick Bodden, Date of Birth: 13 August 1977. Caymanian male of Breakers, Bodden Town. He is described as stout built, about 5’ 10” in height, mixed race with light complexion.

Edward Henricks-Hydes, Otherwise Called Edward Rivers, Date of Birth: 22 January 1978 of Anglin Road, West Bay. He is described as medium built, about 5’ 8” in height, mixed race of light complexion.

