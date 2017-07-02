C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

BREAKING: Two men reported missing at sea

July 2, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Two men are reported missing more than one week after they departed for 60 Mile Bank on Friday (23 June).

40-year old Caymanian Chadwick Bodden, of Breakers, and 39-year old Edward Henricks-Hydes — also known as Edward Rivers — of Anglin Road, West Bay have not returned from the trip. 

According to the RCIPS, on Friday 30 June police received a report that two men left the island by boat to the 60 Mile Bank and planned to return on Wednesday 28 June.

They were not heard from since they departed. Check back for updates to this developing story.

The missing men are identified as:

Chadwick Bodden, Date of Birth: 13 August 1977. Caymanian male of Breakers, Bodden Town. He is described as stout built, about 5’ 10” in height, mixed race with light complexion.

Edward Henricks-Hydes, Otherwise Called Edward Rivers, Date of Birth: 22 January 1978 of Anglin Road, West Bay. He is described as medium built, about 5’ 8” in height, mixed race of light complexion.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: