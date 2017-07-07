C3 Pure Fibre
Two more granted PR, four refused

July 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Three permanent residency applications have been granted thus far as the Immigration Department begins to chip away at the nearly 1000 applications backlogged since 2013.

Numbers shared with Cayman 27 show that last week alone 10 applications were considered by the PR and Caymanian Status Board on 29 June. Only two of those were approved, four were deferred pending more information and four were refused overall.

Thus far a total of 20 applications have been considered since Immigration resumed processing PR applications two weeks ago.

Now the board also met today (6 July) where they considered 11 more applications.

