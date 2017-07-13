UK assures OTs their concerns will be considered in Brexit talks

Britain has assured Overseas Territories leaders that their concerns and interests will be taken into account as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Today (12 July) the leaders including Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin met with Overseas Territories minister Lord Ahmad and Minister for Exiting the EU Robin Walker in London in a special meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council.

Minister Walker told the leaders negotiations to leave the EU “are now underway, and we are working hard to deliver a deal that works for everyone including our friends in the overseas territories.”

OT leaders also noted the need for UK to accept the citizens of British territories as part of the new global vision and that they are British as well.

