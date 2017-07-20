UPDATE: Police arrested Bush for grabbing female casino employee’s buttocks

The Speaker of the House was arrested in Florida Monday (17 July) for simple battery after allegedly grabbing a female casino employee’s buttocks.

As Cayman 27 reported earlier, Seminole Police Department officers arrested McKeeva Bush outside the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. He faces one charge of touch or strike/battery, according to Broward County Clerk of Courts records.

“According to the arresting officer, the surveillance video showed Mr. Bush allegedly wrapped his arm around the victim’s lower back and forcefully pulled the victim towards his direction,” a Seminole Police Department spokesperson told Cayman 27. “According to the arresting officer, the victim alleged he grabbed her buttocks while pulling her with his right arm.”

The police spokesperson tells Cayman 27 the arrest was made after the employee was interviewed and gave a sworn statement and after CCTV footage was reviewed. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Mr. Bush was held in Broward County Jail for touch or strike/battery (Section 784.03, Florida statutes), which is defined as “any actual and intentional touching or striking of another person against that person’s will (non-consensual), or. The intentional causing of bodily harm to another person.” The offence is a misdemeanor.

He was released on Tuesday (18 July) on US $1,000 cash bond.

Mr. Bush has not responded to messages sent to him asking for comment on the matter.

A spokesperson for Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the Premier’s Office will not comment on the matter.

Cayman Democratic Party Chair Tessa Bodden tells Cayman 27, “The CDP has no comment at this time.”

Deputy Speaker Bernie Bush told Cayman 27 he was unaware of the arrest.

Independent Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders tells Cayman 27 he is calling for an immediate meeting of the Legislative Assembly’s Ethics Committee to deal with the incident.

Police records show Mr. Bush was arrested at 11:02 p.m. at 5550 NW 40th St., the same address listed for the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

