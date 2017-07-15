US Consular Agency makes temporary changes to services

The US Consular Agency said come Wednesday there will be limited services available until August.

And they said they will not be able to process any for pay services which includes payments for passport applications and notarial services.

The consular agency said the limited services begin on 19 July and runs through to Tuesday 7 August.

However the agency said staff will be available to assist with all other American citizen services.

During the limited services period there will be temporary office hours from Monday – Friday, 8 am. – 1 pm.

The consular agency is expected to run to normal hours on Wednesday 8 August, that’s from 8 am to 2 pm.

