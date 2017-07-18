C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Venezuelans in Cayman protest Maduro’s wishes

July 17, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Venezuelans here in Cayman and all over the world have voted against President Nicolás Maduro’s plans to re-write that country’s constitution.

Sunday (16 July) 34 Venezuelan voters cast their ballots in Cayman registering their protest against the constitutional changes which are being proposed without consulting the Venezuelan people.

Venezuelan national Carol Saunds said it’s for the children’s future.

“Regardless of us not being in our home country we made the effort, we made sure our voices were heard, this is going to be historic looking back in time, they are gonna say oh my parents contributed to this,” Ms. Saunds explained.

Venezuelan national Adriana Thomas said food crisis, health services and the economy are among the country’s top concerns and said with the current President looking to change Venezuela’s constitution people are making their voices heard all over the world.

So far over 7.5 million Venezuelans have voted against president Mauro’s wishes to rewrite the constitution.

 

About the author

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

