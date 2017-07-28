Visiting muslim in Cayman dispelling Islamic myths

Anti-Muslim rhetoric you don’t have to look hard to find it. However one would ask just how is Islam perceived in Cayman?

Do people on Island maintain any biases towards the religion?

Of the 10’s of thousands of people currently in Cayman, among them is Aizaz Khan, a Muslim from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Canada. He said he is on island to have a cup of coffee with the average Cayman to dispel any rumours people may believe about the religion.

“I try my best to sort of educate people, you know, take them out for coffee have light-hearted friendly discussions about the religion of Islam,” Mr. Khan explained.

He said based on his encounters so far most people in Cayman have never met a Muslim person despite there being an Islamic community right here.

Mr. Khan said he is not in Cayman to convert people to the religion but simply to offer clarity to those unfamiliar with Islamic practices.



