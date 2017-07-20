C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Let's Talk Sports

Watercraft: CIWA President Vincent Ramgeet, Javier Medina, GJ Whitaker

July 20, 2017
Add Comment
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

Fresh off ‘National Championship 2’ Ramgeet says he’s happy with the turnout from this past weekend’s event, while Whitaker, now a back-to-back winner of the ‘expert class’ is humble in victory. Medina adds being apart of the ‘Nuttin 2 Lose’ team brings a genuine sports culture to Watercraft.

About the author

View All Posts

Paul Lankford

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: