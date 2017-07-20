Watercraft: Whitaker wins back-to-back in expert class

GJ Whitaker of ‘Nuttin to Lose Racing’ won his 2nd expert class race of the season at the Cayman Islands Watercraft Association’s ‘National Championship 2’ this past weekend.

Whitaker says the event brings the watercraft community together, both young and old, and is encouraging others to join the fast growing sport.

“I think these events bring the youth together, everybody wants to race. I think it’s a good event, and I think people should come out and watch or join the race”

With four classes and 12 total races on the afternoon, it was a jam packed day on the waters for beginners, novices, amateurs and experts.

Tianna Ramgeet of ‘Ram Tech Performance’ won the beginners class, while Anthony Logan of ‘Nuttin to Lose’ won the novice class. VJ Ramgeet of ‘BYP Performance’ won the amateur class.

Here’s a look at all the results from this weekend’s event:

BEGINNERS CLASS TOTAL RACERS 3 TEAM NAME Racer Info RACE DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017 # NAME MOTO 1 : 3 Laps MOTO 2: 4 Laps MOTO 3 : 5 Laps Total Overall Placement RTP – RAM TECH Performance 6 Tianna Ramgeet 1 1 1 3 1st Good 2 Go Racing 1218 Jevon Eden 2 2 2 6 2nd BYP Racing 1K Kyle McCoy 6 6 6 18 3rd

NOVICE CLASS TOTAL RIDERS 7 TEAM NAME Racer Info RACE DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017 # NAME ( 3 ) Lap MOTO 1 ( 5 ) Lap MOTO 2 ( 6 ) Lap MOTO 3 Total Overall Placement Nuttin 2 Lose 20 Anthony Logan 1 1 1 3 1st Turn’t up Racing 13 Aaron Miller 3 2 3 8 2nd Turn’t up Racing 18 Thase Watler 2 3 4 9 3rd Turn’t up Racing 315 Tyler Watler 5 2 4 11 4th Good 2 Go 773 Tishon Tomlinson 5 4 5 14 5th RTP – RAM TECH Performance 37 Van Ramgeet 4 6 10 20 6th Turn’t up Racing 787 Joshua Watler 6 10 6 22 7th

AMATEUR CLASS TOTAL RIDERS 4 TEAM NAME Racer Info RACE DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017 # NAME ( 4 ) Lap MOTO 1 ( 5 ) Lap MOTO 2 ( 7 ) Lap MOTO 3 Total Overall Placement BYP Racing 116 Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet 1 1 2 4 1st Proven Performance 85 Seiji Groome 3 2 1 6 2nd Nuttin 2 Lose 345 Matthew Panton 2 3 4 9 3rd Team Good 2 Go Racing 27 Michael Chambers 4 4 3 11 4th

EXPERT CLASS – CIWA 2017 / NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES TOTAL RIDERS 6 TEAM NAME Racer Info RACE DAY # 2 -16th July 2017 # NAME MOTO 1: 5 Laps MOTO 2: 7 Laps MOTO 3: 9 Laps Total Overall Placement Nuttin 2 Lose 345 Gary “GJ” Whittaker 2 1 1 4 1st

