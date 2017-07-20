C3 Pure Fibre
Watercraft: Whitaker wins back-to-back in expert class

July 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
4 Min Read

GJ Whitaker of ‘Nuttin to Lose Racing’ won his 2nd expert class race of the season at the Cayman Islands Watercraft Association’s ‘National Championship 2’ this past weekend.

Whitaker says the event brings the watercraft community together, both young and old, and is encouraging others to join the fast growing sport.

“I think these events bring the youth together, everybody wants to race. I think it’s a good event, and I think people should come out and watch or join the race”

With four classes and 12 total races on the afternoon, it was a jam packed day on the waters for beginners, novices, amateurs and experts.

Tianna Ramgeet of ‘Ram Tech Performance’ won the beginners class, while Anthony Logan of ‘Nuttin to Lose’ won the novice class. VJ Ramgeet of ‘BYP Performance’ won the amateur class.

 

Here’s a look at all the results from this weekend’s event:

BEGINNERS CLASS  
TOTAL RACERS  3
TEAM NAME Racer Info         RACE  DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017
# NAME MOTO 1 :  3  Laps MOTO 2: 4 Laps MOTO 3 : 5 Laps Total Overall Placement
RTP –  RAM TECH Performance 6 Tianna Ramgeet 1 1 1 3 1st
               
Good 2 Go Racing 1218 Jevon Eden 2 2 2 6 2nd
               
BYP Racing 1K Kyle McCoy 6 6 6 18 3rd
               
   

 

  NOVICE CLASS  
TOTAL RIDERS  7
TEAM NAME Racer Info         RACE  DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017
# NAME (  3  ) Lap MOTO 1 (  5  ) Lap MOTO 2 ( 6   ) Lap MOTO 3 Total Overall Placement
Nuttin 2 Lose 20 Anthony Logan 1 1 1 3 1st
               
Turn’t up Racing 13 Aaron Miller 3 2 3 8 2nd
               
Turn’t up Racing 18 Thase Watler 2 3 4 9 3rd
               
Turn’t up Racing 315 Tyler Watler 5 2 4 11 4th
               
Good 2 Go 773 Tishon Tomlinson 5 4 5 14 5th
               
RTP –  RAM TECH Performance 37 Van Ramgeet 4 6 10 20 6th
               
Turn’t up Racing 787 Joshua Watler 6 10 6 22 7th
 

 

  AMATEUR CLASS  
TOTAL RIDERS 4
TEAM NAME Racer Info         RACE  DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017
# NAME ( 4  ) Lap MOTO 1 ( 5  ) Lap MOTO 2 ( 7  ) Lap MOTO 3 Total Overall Placement
BYP Racing 116 Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet 1 1 2 4 1st
               
Proven Performance 85 Seiji Groome 3 2 1 6 2nd
               
Nuttin 2 Lose 345 Matthew Panton 2 3 4 9 3rd
               
Team Good 2 Go Racing 27 Michael Chambers 4 4 3 11 4th
               

 

 

  EXPERT CLASS – CIWA 2017 /  NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES  
                            TOTAL RIDERS  6
TEAM NAME Racer Info         RACE  DAY # 2 -16th  July 2017
# NAME MOTO 1: 5 Laps MOTO 2: 7 Laps MOTO 3: 9 Laps Total Overall Placement
Nuttin 2 Lose 345 Gary “GJ” Whittaker 2 1 1 4 1st
About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

