Watercraft: Whitaker wins back-to-back in expert class

GJ Whitaker of ‘Nuttin to Lose Racing’ won his 2nd expert class race of the season at the Cayman Islands Watercraft Association’s ‘National Championship 2’ this past weekend.
Whitaker says the event brings the watercraft community together, both young and old, and is encouraging others to join the fast growing sport.
“I think these events bring the youth together, everybody wants to race. I think it’s a good event, and I think people should come out and watch or join the race”
With four classes and 12 total races on the afternoon, it was a jam packed day on the waters for beginners, novices, amateurs and experts.
Tianna Ramgeet of ‘Ram Tech Performance’ won the beginners class, while Anthony Logan of ‘Nuttin to Lose’ won the novice class. VJ Ramgeet of ‘BYP Performance’ won the amateur class.
Here’s a look at all the results from this weekend’s event:
|BEGINNERS CLASS
|TOTAL RACERS 3
|TEAM NAME
|Racer Info
|RACE DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017
|#
|NAME
|MOTO 1 : 3 Laps
|MOTO 2: 4 Laps
|MOTO 3 : 5 Laps
|Total
|Overall Placement
|RTP – RAM TECH Performance
|6
|Tianna Ramgeet
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1st
|Good 2 Go Racing
|1218
|Jevon Eden
|2
|2
|2
|6
|2nd
|BYP Racing
|1K
|Kyle McCoy
|6
|6
|6
|18
|3rd
|NOVICE CLASS
|TOTAL RIDERS 7
|TEAM NAME
|Racer Info
|RACE DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017
|#
|NAME
|( 3 ) Lap MOTO 1
|( 5 ) Lap MOTO 2
|( 6 ) Lap MOTO 3
|Total
|Overall Placement
|Nuttin 2 Lose
|20
|Anthony Logan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1st
|Turn’t up Racing
|13
|Aaron Miller
|3
|2
|3
|8
|2nd
|Turn’t up Racing
|18
|Thase Watler
|2
|3
|4
|9
|3rd
|Turn’t up Racing
|315
|Tyler Watler
|5
|2
|4
|11
|4th
|Good 2 Go
|773
|Tishon Tomlinson
|5
|4
|5
|14
|5th
|RTP – RAM TECH Performance
|37
|Van Ramgeet
|4
|6
|10
|20
|6th
|Turn’t up Racing
|787
|Joshua Watler
|6
|10
|6
|22
|7th
|AMATEUR CLASS
|TOTAL RIDERS 4
|TEAM NAME
|Racer Info
|RACE DAY # 2 – 16th July 2017
|#
|NAME
|( 4 ) Lap MOTO 1
|( 5 ) Lap MOTO 2
|( 7 ) Lap MOTO 3
|Total
|Overall Placement
|BYP Racing
|116
|Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1st
|Proven Performance
|85
|Seiji Groome
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2nd
|Nuttin 2 Lose
|345
|Matthew Panton
|2
|3
|4
|9
|3rd
|Team Good 2 Go Racing
|27
|Michael Chambers
|4
|4
|3
|11
|4th
|EXPERT CLASS – CIWA 2017 / NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|TOTAL RIDERS 6
|TEAM NAME
|Racer Info
|RACE DAY # 2 -16th July 2017
|#
|NAME
|MOTO 1: 5 Laps
|MOTO 2: 7 Laps
|MOTO 3: 9 Laps
|Total
|Overall Placement
|Nuttin 2 Lose
|345
|Gary “GJ” Whittaker
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1st
