A 48-year-old man has appeared in court charged with burglary at a West Bay Dive shop. Today Tonie Bush appeared in Summary Court for the 16th July incident.

Yesterday police charged the West Bay man with burglary in connection with an incident that occurred at a dive shop in West Bay last Sunday.

During that burglary entry had been gained through a side window of the shop and some sporting goods as well as a quantity of cash was taken.

