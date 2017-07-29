C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Business News

With new law looming, trademarks application forms not ready

July 28, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

 

The trademarks portion of Cayman’s updated suite of intellectual property laws is slated to take effect in just four days (1 August), but as of yet, the application forms are not ready.

IP lawyer Sophie Davies of HSM told Cayman 27 the trademarks protection is on a first to file basis, and as such, she expects many trademark owners to file for protection as soon as possible after the law comes into effect. But with the implementation date looming, the application forms have yet to be finalised.

“We are waiting for the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office to finalise their application forms, and we are really keen to start filling them out so we can be the first to file on the first of August,” said Ms. Davies.

Cayman 27 reached out to the intellectual property office, and our messages have not yet been returned.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: