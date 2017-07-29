With new law looming, trademarks application forms not ready

The trademarks portion of Cayman’s updated suite of intellectual property laws is slated to take effect in just four days (1 August), but as of yet, the application forms are not ready.

IP lawyer Sophie Davies of HSM told Cayman 27 the trademarks protection is on a first to file basis, and as such, she expects many trademark owners to file for protection as soon as possible after the law comes into effect. But with the implementation date looming, the application forms have yet to be finalised.

“We are waiting for the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office to finalise their application forms, and we are really keen to start filling them out so we can be the first to file on the first of August,” said Ms. Davies.

Cayman 27 reached out to the intellectual property office, and our messages have not yet been returned.

