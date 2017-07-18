C3 Pure Fibre
Woman found dead in GT apartment, no foul play suspected

July 17, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say they have found no suspicious circumstances in the death of a 42-year-old woman discovered in her apartment on Saturday (15 July) afternoon.

According to the RCIPS the woman was found in her Windsor Park apartment shortly after midday. Police say 911 received a call from the woman’s landlord saying she had not seen her tenant for several days.

Upon arrival officers and emergency personnel found the woman dead in her apartment. She reportedly had a long history of illness.

Criminal investigation department is continuing investigations.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

