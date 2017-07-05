C3 Pure Fibre
Work continuing on coast guard

July 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
CDP leader McKeeva Bush has expressed solidarity with relatives of the missing boaters Chadwick and Edward Henrick-Hydes on behalf of the National Unity Government.

Mr Bush said work is continuing toward creation of Cayman’s coast guard which he said would not only be beneficial in assisting with search and rescue, but with keeping our borders safe.

“We have to give them time. Unfortunately things will happen and this is one of them, but going forward the Premier has his plans to strengthen border patrol and secure our borders. I am on all fours with him,” Mr Bush said.

Cayman’s search and rescue capability has been the subject of much contention following last year’s disappearance of five Caymanians at sea. Police said they followed proper procedures in that incident.

