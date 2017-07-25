YC Games: Brown battles illness, Reid impresses with 4th place finish

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown battled both food poisoning and a chest cold while competing in the 100m hurdles at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

Brown finished 6th overall in the finals, clocking in with a time of 14 seconds. Brown says he was driven to succeed despite the setbacks. “I came into the competition with a time of 13.61 hoping to earn a medal of my country. Unfortunately, I could not overcome my illnesses.”

Competing in the high jump, Cayman’s Lemar Reid finished just outside the medals placing 4th with a height of 1.98 meters. Head Coach Kenrick Williams says the performance was impressive, leaving a lot to build on. “We were expecting him to break his old record of 1.99. Hopefully when he gets back to his school and coach, they can work on his run-up.”

Cayman’s swimmers finished with personal bests in their last day in the pool, here’s a look at some of the results from Saturday:

Women’s 50 Free

Sarah Jackson | Seed time 28.25 | Seed rank 23rd | Qualifying time 28.86, 26th out of 36 entries.

Men’s 50 Free

Jonathan Key | Seed time 26.21 | Seed rank 29th | Qualifying Time 25.96, 27th out of 37 entries. Personal best time.

Men’s 200 Fly

John Bodden | Seed time 2:11.42 | Seed rank 14th | Qualifying Time

2:10.52, 14th out of 23 entries. Personal best time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

