1982 Miss Cayman shares her fight through racism

The Cayman Islands Museum hosted its speaker series Tuesday (29 Aug) and the topic was women empowerment and the racial issues surrounding people in the Cayman Islands.

Theresa Pitcairn told the audience of the race and gender discrimination which worked against her as she bid for the 1982 Miss Cayman Islands crown.

Mrs. Pitcairn said it’s important to remember where we’ve been in order to make progress as a society and she said politics have played a part in prejudicial attitudes which have been accepted in Cayman.

“Decisions made by politicians that were pro-white because there was this view that the politicians at the time wanted a “browning” community and it was during the time when the Jamaicans actually contributed significantly,” Mrs. Pitcairn stated.

National Museum’s Shenice McField said the museum’s staff selected the topic because they feel it isn’t discussed enough.

“People are becoming more aware on personal levels as well as international levels, there are issues happening in America, there are issues happening in our own homes that allow us to realise, look we’ve been ignoring this topic for a long time,” Ms. McField explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

