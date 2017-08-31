C3 Pure Fibre
1982 Miss Cayman shares her fight through racism

August 30, 2017
Mario Grey
The Cayman Islands Museum hosted its speaker series Tuesday (29 Aug) and the topic was women empowerment and the racial issues surrounding people in the Cayman Islands.

Theresa Pitcairn told the audience of the race and gender discrimination which worked against her as she bid for the 1982 Miss Cayman Islands crown.

Mrs. Pitcairn said it’s important to remember where we’ve been in order to make progress as a society and she said politics have played a part in prejudicial attitudes which have been accepted in Cayman.

“Decisions made by politicians that were pro-white because there was this view that the politicians at the time wanted a “browning” community and it was during the time when the Jamaicans actually contributed significantly,” Mrs. Pitcairn stated.

National Museum’s Shenice McField said the museum’s staff selected the topic because they feel it isn’t discussed enough.

“People are becoming more aware on personal levels as well as international levels, there are issues happening in America, there are issues happening in our own homes that allow us to realise, look we’ve been ignoring this topic for a long time,” Ms. McField explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

About the author

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

