2 injured after car crashes, catches fire on Cayman Brac

Two women were injured Thursday (3 August) after a single-car crash on Cayman Brac caused a car to catch fire.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Ashton Reid Drive, in the vicinity of Bight Road.

The two women were inside the vehicle but appeared to get out before the fire started. One suffered minor injuries but the other was airlifted to Grand Cayman with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

