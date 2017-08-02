C3 Pure Fibre
2 injured after car crashes, catches fire on Cayman Brac

August 3, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Two women were injured Thursday (3 August) after a single-car crash on Cayman Brac caused a car to catch fire.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Ashton Reid Drive, in the vicinity of Bight Road.

The two women were inside the vehicle but appeared to get out before the fire started. One suffered minor injuries but the other was airlifted to Grand Cayman with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

