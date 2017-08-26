43 more PR applications approved, backlog still more than 1,000

The wait for permanent residency is over for 43 more applicants, that according to new figures from the Immigration ministry.

The committee tasked with clearing the PR backlog, still estimated at more than 1,000 met eight times over the last two weeks, reviewing a total of 86 applications.

43 approved, 28 refused, 13 deferred, one withdrawn, and one deemed ‘no power, ‘ which means the applicant missed the deadline to apply.

This latest batch of decisions brings the total number of applications reviewed to 232.

