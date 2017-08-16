C3 Pure Fibre
Appeal made for more road signs following crash

August 15, 2017
Mario Grey
A vehicle collision near Pasadora Place Tuesday (15 Aug) morning has prompted a call for more road signage in the area to protect drivers.

Police confirmed the motor vehicle accident happened on Smith Road resulting in non-life threatening injuries to the motorists.

A silver car involved in the crash was removed by the wrecker and the car is said to have collided with another close to Pasadora Place.

Eye Witness Tyrone Farnum said he has been appealing for proper signs for people approaching the roundabout.

“Now a lady almost loose her life today because she was turning and the other person feel like they shouldn’t have stop proper signage is not in place we cannot give way there,” Mr. Farnum said.

Mr. Farnum said people become confused when approaching  the roundabout located close to the Windsor Park entrance on Smith Road and said people should remember Smith Road is a residential area and safe driving is a must.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

