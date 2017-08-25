Asfa Webster in court for allegedly threatening woman and revealing a gun

Asfa Webster made his first appearance in summary court today after police say he assaulted a woman and brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

Police say the case stems from an incident on 20th August where they say he slapped and threatened a woman before showing her what they believed was a gun.

In court, Mr. Webster admitted to slapping the woman in the face but denied threatening her or having a gun.

He was remanded into custody and faces charges of possession of an imitation firearm with intent and causing fear or provocation of violence and common assault.

