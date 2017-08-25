Asfa Webster in court for allegedly threatening woman and revealing a gun

Asfa Webster made his first appearance in summary court today after police say he assaulted a woman and brandished what appeared to be a firearm.
Police say the case stems from an incident on 20th August where they say he slapped and threatened a woman before showing her what they believed was a gun.
In court, Mr. Webster admitted to slapping the woman in the face but denied threatening her or having a gun.
He was remanded into custody and faces charges of possession of an imitation firearm with intent and causing fear or provocation of violence and common assault.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.