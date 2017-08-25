Big Story: No plan to relocate fuel tanks

Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Hon. Joey Hew says Cayman’s Government is not planning to relocate the Jackson Point Terminal fuel tanks.

Speaking Thursday (24 August) in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Hew says various plans have been floated in the past but nothing is under consideration following the recent fire inside a diesel tank that caused nearby residents to evacuate.

“On the position of relocating the tanks, there is no formal plan at the moment,” Mr. Hew told the LA. “The House will remember and the public will remember that there was a potential for relocating tanks to East End but, Mr. Speaker, as you can tell, that certainly wasn’t a very popular proposition. So the question is, where do we put those tanks? So there is no formal plan at the moment, Mr. Speaker, to relocate the tanks.”

Sol Petroleum Cayman Ltd. has not submitted its report of the events leading up to the fire, according to a Government Information Spokesperson. Cayman Islands Chief Fire Officer David Hails in the past said his department needed the report to proceed with certain aspects of the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The spokesperson also confirmed the tank must be emptied and prepared for investigators to enter in order to carry out their work. That has not yet happened.

