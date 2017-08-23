C3 Pure Fibre
Bodden Town West MLA holds school supply drive

August 22, 2017
Philipp Richter
Students of Bodden Town West, from primary school to university got some extra assistance this week as they head off to school. This as MLA, Chris Saunders delivered school starter kits to kids in his constituency.

Mr. Saunders, says he wanted to do a back to school drive for his constituency and kicked off the initiative by sending out a text message to residents asking what items they would need, such as school bags and pens. He says he dipped into his own pocket and also used donations from the community to purchase items.

“It’s one thing for us to speak about education, but unless we are willing to put our money where our mouth is, I think we have to lead by example, I was fortunate enough to have an education that was paid for by the people of the Cayman islands and I think I have a responsibility to actually give back,” said MLA for Bodden Town West, Chris Saunders.

He says children going to college and university will be given stipends of cash to help them abroad, he also congratulated other elected members for doing back to school drives as well.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

