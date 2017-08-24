Boxing: Barrett eyes September return, T and T vs Cayman to headline ‘Fight Night 5’

Cayman Islands Boxing Association National Head Coach is set to return in September, ahead of a busy fall for local boxing.

“The exact date I’m not sure, but I will be there for the event on the 16th of September, it’s a bit of a fun day. We’ll have about 10-12 active bouts, where the judges and referees get experience, which is all about what I’ve been saying the last year.”

Barrett says the event, ‘Family Fun Day’, is all a part of the association’s plan: getting fighters into the ring more often.

“If they’re not fighting competitively, then they need to be fighting in some sort of boxing matches in front of a crowd.”

Barrett also said October’s ‘Fight Night 5’ will feature Cayman top boxers versus a visiting Trinidad and Tobago team, with opportunities for youth boxers in the under card.

“We’ll be doing another 3 or 4 bouts where the kids will get their chance to show that they are good enough to fight on that card, but the top of the card will always be Dariel, Hopkin, Eduardo, Chambria, Alex.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

