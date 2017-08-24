C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: Barrett eyes September return, T and T vs Cayman to headline ‘Fight Night 5’

August 23, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Islands Boxing Association National Head Coach is set to return in September, ahead of a busy fall for local boxing.

“The exact date I’m not sure, but I will be there for the event on the 16th of September, it’s a bit of a fun day. We’ll have about 10-12 active bouts, where the judges and referees get experience, which is all about what I’ve been saying the last year.”

Barrett says the event, ‘Family Fun Day’, is all a part of the association’s plan: getting fighters into the ring more often.

“If they’re not fighting competitively, then they need to be fighting in some sort of boxing matches in front of a crowd.”

Barrett also said October’s ‘Fight Night 5’ will feature Cayman top boxers versus a visiting Trinidad and Tobago team, with opportunities for youth boxers in the under card.

“We’ll be doing another 3 or 4 bouts where the kids will get their chance to show that they are good enough to fight on that card, but the top of the card will always be Dariel, Hopkin, Eduardo, Chambria, Alex.”

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

