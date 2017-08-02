Boxing: CIBA names Jackson as President, Barrett to return

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association has a new President: Leyla Jackson. Mike Laurenson, owner of Elite Marble and Granite and the major sponsor of the CIBA, will assume the role of Vice-President.

Jackson also confirmed that Head Coach Ryan Barrett will return to his role.

Jackson released a statement to Cayman 27 on her appointment:

“Boxing is such an important sport, in particular for youth at risk. It is so motivating to see how much boxing has grown in the Cayman Islands over the last 12 months. As such, it has become necessary to implement changes to accommodate growth. An election was held last night and a new board was appointed. Boxers, technical officials and all of our coaches took part under the supervision of independent observers.

The register of members and executive is being filled with government and the companies registrar now and we anticipate being fully operational, with new exciting plans in the next few weeks. As soon as our plans are finalized, you will be the first to know.

Finally, please allow me to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to boxing, and who continues to contribute. In particular, the Ministry, the Olympic Committee, our sponsors, the outgoing board and Ms. Anne-Marie Byrd who has dedicated countless number of years to the development of this programme.”

