Boxing: New President’s plan, ‘develop more opportunity’

August 22, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Islands Boxing Association President Leyla Jackson says the growth of the sport has increased tremendously since her involvement began in 2012, and now that she leads the sport, she’ll take her cues from the athletes themselves.

“It’s about putting their interests first and working towards the same vision.”

The former Vice President says the transition into the role of President will not be a transition at all, given her previous involvement in the sport and the relationships that she’s established with the athletes already.

“To be honest it doesn’t feel any different that it did before, I’ve been boxing administration since 2012 so its just business as usual around here. They know that we are a boxing family and they know that I care about them.”

One of the challenges Jackson will inherit from the previous administration is competition, something she admits the boxers need more of in order to bring Cayman it’s first significant international medal. Jackson says competitions such as ‘Fight Night 4’ featuring boxers from Panama and ‘Island Rumble’ which hosted fighters from Bahamas are beneficial but costly. Jackson goes on to say this summer’s training camp in which both Hopkin Ebanks and Dariel Ebanks both trained and fought in London with National Coach Ryan Barrett is a method they may explore again.

“It’s a strategy of how best to optimize Ryan being on and or off island, or wherever the boxers are going to train. It’s positive and a negative, and we just need to work it so it’s a positive for us.”

Barrett is scheduled to return to Cayman for both CIBA’s ‘Family Fun Day’ on the 16th September and ‘Fight Night 5’ on the 28th of October.

 

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

