Brac Artist ‘Foots’ statues vandalised

The controversial statues by Cayman Brac artist Ron ‘Foots’ Kynes that sparked public outcry on the Sister Isle have been vandalised.

The artist made the discovery on Saturday. Police say they responded to a complaint of damage to property on the Sister Isle and found Mr. Kynes’ statues at a vacant lot on Southside Road in the Brac laying on the ground damaged.

The statues were last seen in normal condition on the evening of Friday 11th August. An investigation into the vandalism has now begun.

Last month the controversial artist was arrested for his recent statues which were considered by some to be obscene as it depicted sexual acts. He is currently on police bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

