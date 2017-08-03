C3 Pure Fibre
BREAKING: Missing boater may have been found

August 3, 2017
Kevin Morales
One of the men missing at sea since June may have been found. 

A police spokesperson confirms there has been a report of a man in Mexico that may be one of the missing boaters. Police confirm they have received this report and are investigating. 

Edward Hendrick-Hydes — also known as Edward Rivers — and Chadwick Bodden left Grand Cayman on a fishing trip 23 June and were scheduled to return 28 June. They never returned. 

A man was found adrift in a boat in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, according to police. The man is in very poor condition and enquiries continue, the RCIPS spokesperson said. 

Cayman 27 has been unable to independently confirm the name of the person in Mexico. 

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

